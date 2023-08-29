trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655169
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Wardha farmers protest in Mumbai, try to jump from the roof of the ministry

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
The big news is from Mumbai where a vigorous demonstration of the farmers of Wardha was seen. Angry farmers have tried to commit suicide. Farmers have tried to jump from the ministry
Follow Us

All Videos

Student killed for opposing molestation of sister, police arrested 5 accused
play icon5:42
Student killed for opposing molestation of sister, police arrested 5 accused
10th student beaten to death in Prayagraj
play icon5:21
10th student beaten to death in Prayagraj
China's mistake before G20 Summit
play icon16:44
China's mistake before G20 Summit
Imran Khan's big victory in Toshakhana Case
play icon2:59
Imran Khan's big victory in Toshakhana Case
Pakistan: Imran Khan arrested again
play icon1:43
Pakistan: Imran Khan arrested again

Trending Videos

Student killed for opposing molestation of sister, police arrested 5 accused
play icon5:42
Student killed for opposing molestation of sister, police arrested 5 accused
10th student beaten to death in Prayagraj
play icon5:21
10th student beaten to death in Prayagraj
China's mistake before G20 Summit
play icon16:44
China's mistake before G20 Summit
Imran Khan's big victory in Toshakhana Case
play icon2:59
Imran Khan's big victory in Toshakhana Case
Pakistan: Imran Khan arrested again
play icon1:43
Pakistan: Imran Khan arrested again
Farmer Protest,Farmers protest,Farmers March,Farmers march to Mumbai,Maharashtra farmers,onion farmers in problem,maharashtra onion farmers,Latest News,maharashtra farmers protest,maharashtra farmers intensify protests,nashik farmers,All India Kisan Sabha,maharashtra farmers protest resumes today,maharashtra farmers protest latest news updates,business news in english,Breaking News,Eknath Shinde,india today news,cnbc tv18 english,business news today,