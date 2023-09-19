trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664242
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Warning of heavy rain in the country.. Sky disaster will come in these states

|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Heavy Rain in India: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in many states of the country. The maximum impact of rain may be in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in Bihar-Jharkhand also.
Follow Us

All Videos

Horoscope Today, September 19, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:9
Horoscope Today, September 19, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin
Baba Bageshwar's sharp attitude, called stone pelters demons...sleeping Hindu has now woken up
play icon1:9
Baba Bageshwar's sharp attitude, called stone pelters demons...sleeping Hindu has now woken up
ISRO's big success in Sun mission, L1 exited Earth's orbit
play icon4:26
ISRO's big success in Sun mission, L1 exited Earth's orbit
Canada spoiled relations with India for Khalistani terrorist
play icon10:19
Canada spoiled relations with India for Khalistani terrorist
Modi cabinet gives green signal to women reservation bill, race for credit begins
play icon6:45
Modi cabinet gives green signal to women reservation bill, race for credit begins

Trending Videos

Horoscope Today, September 19, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:9
Horoscope Today, September 19, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin
Baba Bageshwar's sharp attitude, called stone pelters demons...sleeping Hindu has now woken up
play icon1:9
Baba Bageshwar's sharp attitude, called stone pelters demons...sleeping Hindu has now woken up
ISRO's big success in Sun mission, L1 exited Earth's orbit
play icon4:26
ISRO's big success in Sun mission, L1 exited Earth's orbit
Canada spoiled relations with India for Khalistani terrorist
play icon10:19
Canada spoiled relations with India for Khalistani terrorist
Modi cabinet gives green signal to women reservation bill, race for credit begins
play icon6:45
Modi cabinet gives green signal to women reservation bill, race for credit begins
Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,Monsoon in India,india heavy rains,rains in Delhi,heavy rain in delhi today,India,india annual rains cause heavy flooding,flood in north india,heavy rain,heavy rain in delhi ncr,india flooding,North India rain,Monsoon season in India,monsoon 2023 in india,why so much rain in north india,Heavy rains in India,north india rain news,heavy rainfall in himachal pradesh,heavy rain in india,heavy rain in mp,