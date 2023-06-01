NewsVideos
Was the vandalism in the Gulawati temples of Bulandshahr done to incite riots?

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
After vandalizing 4 temples of Bulandshahr, there is an atmosphere of tension in the area. temple idols After being dismantled, people created a ruckus. In view of the resentment of the people, heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

