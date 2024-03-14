NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And "Laapataa Ladies" Cast"

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Watch: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in the company of his wife, Kiran Rao, and the actors from his upcoming film "Laapataa Ladies." The celebration marked a joyous occasion as Khan spent quality time with his loved ones and colleagues.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Play Icon01:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
Play Icon00:34
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA
Play Icon07:40
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA
Watch Anil Vij's singing Chhodho Kal Ki Batein
Play Icon00:51
Watch Anil Vij's singing Chhodho Kal Ki Batein
Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA
Play Icon07:30
Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
play icon1:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
play icon0:34
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA
play icon7:40
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA
Watch Anil Vij's singing Chhodho Kal Ki Batein
play icon0:51
Watch Anil Vij's singing Chhodho Kal Ki Batein
Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA
play icon7:30
Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA