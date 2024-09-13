videoDetails

Watch CCTV Video of Greater Kailash Shootout

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Greater Kailash Shootout CCTV Footage: Video of Greater Kailash shootout released. Actually, a case of multiple rounds of firing has come to light from Greater Kailash area of ​​South Delhi last night. In the evening, unknown assailants opened fire on the gym owner while leaving the gym. The injured man was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The name of the gym owner is said to be Nadir Shah. Watch exclusive CCTV footage of Greater Kailash shootout.