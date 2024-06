videoDetails

Watch CM Mohan Yadav's exclusive interview on Zee News

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: In the trends, MP BJP is ahead of Congress. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has given an exclusive interview on Zee News. Watch the biggest coverage of Lok Sabha election results LIVE on Zee News.