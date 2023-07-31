trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642701
Watch CM Yogi's Interview over Gyanvapi

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath On Gyanvapi Masjid: UP CM Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has given a big statement on the Gyanvapi case. CM Yogi said that it is not right to call Gyanvapi a mosque. What is Trishul doing inside the mosque? Yogi Adityanath also said that he has been in the government for six and a half years. Sayers say but there was no riot. See how panchayat elections, body elections, assembly elections are held. Panchayat elections were also held in West Bengal and what happened there. They want to make the whole country West Bengal, like the TMC government did in West Bengal just now. Let us know what else CM Yogi Adityanath said on Gyanvapi?

Sharad Pawar to be seen with PM Modi during Pune program
Sharad Pawar to be seen with PM Modi during Pune program
Uproar over indecency with a girl student in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Uproar over indecency with a girl student in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on Gyanvapi campus amid CM Yogi's claims!
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on Gyanvapi campus amid CM Yogi's claims!
J&K: Security forces find suspicious bag at Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway, traffic movement halted
J&K: Security forces find suspicious bag at Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway, traffic movement halted
Congress doesn’t have courage to visit West Bengal: Anurag Thakur
Congress doesn’t have courage to visit West Bengal: Anurag Thakur

