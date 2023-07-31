videoDetails

Watch CM Yogi's Interview over Gyanvapi

| Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath On Gyanvapi Masjid: UP CM Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has given a big statement on the Gyanvapi case. CM Yogi said that it is not right to call Gyanvapi a mosque. What is Trishul doing inside the mosque? Yogi Adityanath also said that he has been in the government for six and a half years. Sayers say but there was no riot. See how panchayat elections, body elections, assembly elections are held. Panchayat elections were also held in West Bengal and what happened there. They want to make the whole country West Bengal, like the TMC government did in West Bengal just now. Let us know what else CM Yogi Adityanath said on Gyanvapi?