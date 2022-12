videoDetails

Watch: Congress demands Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on December 12 requested the BJP government to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill from Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Jairam Ramesh said that the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha during the Congress government 11 years ago, was still alive as Rajya Sabha never dissolves.