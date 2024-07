videoDetails

Watch debate on West Bengal Violence Case

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

West Bengal Violence Update: The opposition is attacking Mamata Banerjee after a video of her beating a woman on the road went viral. A horrifying video has emerged of a man beating two people, including a woman, in front of a crowd on the road. The question being raised is, whose patronage is on TMC goons in Bengal?