Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765153
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch debate surrounding Population Control

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: The debate on population in the country has heated up once again. This time RSS magazine Organiser has expressed concern over the growing population of Muslims, for which emphasis has been laid on bringing a population control law. The article says that despite the population growth being stable on the national average, it is not the same in all religions and regions. The Muslim population is increasing in the border districts, which is not good for the country. This can affect the delimitation process of parliamentary constituencies. The question is, if the imbalance in the population is not stopped, will the situation go out of control? Today, there will be a big debate on this in TO THE POINT...

All Videos

Bulldozer Action taken against Azam Khan's resort
Play Icon03:37
Bulldozer Action taken against Azam Khan's resort
Tragic Road Accident took place in Unnao
Play Icon02:53
Tragic Road Accident took place in Unnao
Landslide causes devastation in Indonesia
Play Icon01:54
Landslide causes devastation in Indonesia
UP Government makes big plan for Akbar Nagar
Play Icon01:53
UP Government makes big plan for Akbar Nagar
Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra
Play Icon02:57
Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra

Trending Videos

Bulldozer Action taken against Azam Khan's resort
play icon3:37
Bulldozer Action taken against Azam Khan's resort
Tragic Road Accident took place in Unnao
play icon2:53
Tragic Road Accident took place in Unnao
Landslide causes devastation in Indonesia
play icon1:54
Landslide causes devastation in Indonesia
UP Government makes big plan for Akbar Nagar
play icon1:53
UP Government makes big plan for Akbar Nagar
Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra
play icon2:57
Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra