Watch debate surrounding Population Control

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

To The Point: The debate on population in the country has heated up once again. This time RSS magazine Organiser has expressed concern over the growing population of Muslims, for which emphasis has been laid on bringing a population control law. The article says that despite the population growth being stable on the national average, it is not the same in all religions and regions. The Muslim population is increasing in the border districts, which is not good for the country. This can affect the delimitation process of parliamentary constituencies. The question is, if the imbalance in the population is not stopped, will the situation go out of control? Today, there will be a big debate on this in TO THE POINT...