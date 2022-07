WATCH: Devastation after the massive landslide in Manipur

Due to incessant rains, a landslide in Manipur has claimed several lives. While the rescue operation is still on, CM Biren Singh has made a few announcements.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

Due to incessant rains, a landslide in Manipur has claimed several lives. While the rescue operation is still on, CM Biren Singh has made a few announcements.