Watch DNA show with Sudhir Chaudhary dedicated to Arun Jaitley

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Arun Jaitley died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness on Saturday. Jaitley remained a key strategist and master troubleshooter for the Modi government since 2014. Watch this special segment of DNA to know about Arun Jaitley's political journey with Sudhir Chaudhary.