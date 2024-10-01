videoDetails

Flood causes massive devastation in Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

India's neighboring country Nepal is in the grip of severe floods these days. Heavy rains and floods have caused havoc in Nepal. Due to which the situation has become quite worrying. About 200 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides in Nepal. More than 68 people are missing and more than 100 people are injured. Most of the deaths have occurred in the capital Kathmandu. Where heavy rains occurred and most of the southern part of the city was flooded. Due to rains for several days, floods have occurred in the Terai areas of Nepal. The rivers around the capital Kathmandu are in spate due to which the nearby houses have been submerged in water. Kathmandu's main river Bagmati has also crossed the danger mark after heavy rains.