Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
26/11 Terror Attack: India has exposed China in the UN and narrated the audio of 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir giving a message to the terrorists. Listen to the exclusive audio.

All Videos

'Tanashahi Macha Rakhi Hai': says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Getting Released From Jail
Play Icon28:27
'Tanashahi Macha Rakhi Hai': says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Getting Released From Jail
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
Play Icon08:12
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon13:25
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Play Icon15:16
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Play Icon06:52
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail

Trending Videos

'Tanashahi Macha Rakhi Hai': says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Getting Released From Jail
play icon28:27
'Tanashahi Macha Rakhi Hai': says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Getting Released From Jail
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
play icon8:12
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
play icon13:25
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
play icon15:16
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
play icon6:52
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail