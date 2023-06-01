NewsVideos
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Sakshi's mother with Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
In the case of brutal murder of 16-year-old Sakshi by her boyfriend Mohammad Sahil Khan in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a big disclosure has been made in the police FIR. According to which Sakshi's father already knew about her affair. Zee News team talks to Sakshi's mother in this matter

