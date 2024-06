videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Conversation with Hema Malini as she wins seat from Mathura

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA won in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results but BJP had to face defeat in many states including UP. Meanwhile, after winning from Mathura, Zee News has an exclusive conversation with actress Hema Malini. Know in detail in this report what Hema Malini said on winning from Mathura.