Watch Exclusive Interview of Baba Bageshwar Dham's Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

Baba Bageshwar Exclusive Interview: Bageshwar Dam's Peethadishwar Dhirendra Shastri has once again raised his voice on Hindutva and Hindu unity. Baba Bageshwar has said that Hindus are in danger in the country. A game is going on in the country to weaken Hindutva. Some people are damaging Hindutva.