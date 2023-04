videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Interview of Sushil Modi Over Bihar Violence

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

In Bihar's Sasaram, Bihar Sharif and Nalanda, incidents of violence are coming to the fore since Ram Navami. Sushil Modi had an exclusive conversation with Zee News about this. During the conversation, Sushil Modi made a big statement surrounding Nitish government and said, 'Law and order is bad in Bihar'. Know in detail in this report what Sushil Modi said.