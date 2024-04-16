Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Anil Baluni

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Zee News has a special conversation with Anil Baluni, BJP candidate from Garhwal. During the interview, Anil Baluni expressed his opinion on several issues and expressed the mood of the people of Uttarakhand.

All Videos

Watch Amit Shah's full speech from Jammu
Play Icon05:55
Watch Amit Shah's full speech from Jammu
Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon00:49
Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon00:54
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
Play Icon01:44
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach
Play Icon00:22
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach

Trending Videos

Watch Amit Shah's full speech from Jammu
play icon5:55
Watch Amit Shah's full speech from Jammu
Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon0:49
Dimple Yadav files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon0:54
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
play icon1:44
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach
play icon0:22
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach