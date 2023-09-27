trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667632
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Equestrian Gold Medalist

Sep 27, 2023
Asian Games 2023 Equestrian: India has created history in the Asian Games. After 41 years, India has won the gold medal in horse riding. The Indian team of Anush Agarwal, Hriday Vipul Kheda, Sudipati Hazel and Divyakriti Singh won the gold medal in the dress team event with a score of 209.205. Watch exclusive interviews with the winners on Zee News
