videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day festival of Gauri Putra Lord Ganesha has begun. Ganpati is present in every house. Devotees are celebrating this festival of Bappa with enthusiasm not only in the country but all over the world. But today we will show you such mysterious worlds of Shri Ganesha about which you hardly know. We will show you such a Dham in Uttarakhand about which it is believed that the severed head of Shri Ganesha is worshipped here.