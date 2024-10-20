Advertisement
Watch Exclusive Report on Salman Khan's Kunadli

|Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Astrologers on social media have claimed that Salman Khan's life is in danger.. and this crisis is not going to end anytime soon. Astrologers have even warned that if Salman does not stay careful till 2025, then his biggest enemy may succeed in his plans. Now there is no need to tell who is Salman's biggest enemy.. Yes, we are talking about Don Lawrence Bishnoi.. who has continuously made several attempts to attack Salman from jail.. and has threatened to kill him. However, we do not confirm the claims of astrologers viral on social media.

