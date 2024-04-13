Advertisement
Watch Exclusive Video of PM Modi with top 7 gamers of country

Apr 13, 2024
PM Modi Meet Gamers: After giving awards to social media creators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the top gamers of the country. These are 7 such top gamers who have millions of followers. These are very popular in the e-sports industry. Their names are. Naman Mathur, Animesh Aggarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Anshu Bisht, Tirtha Mehta and Ganesh Gangadhar.

