NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of New Parliament House from Vijay Chowk

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
New Parliament Building: The controversy regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House is not taking its name. Meanwhile, Zee News has reached Vijay Chowk. Know what security arrangements are made outside new parliament and the current situation.

All Videos

Rakul Preet stuns paps with her summer look at Mumbai Airport
0:40
Rakul Preet stuns paps with her summer look at Mumbai Airport
Mumbai: B-town hunk Rajkummar Rao papped at airport
0:40
Mumbai: B-town hunk Rajkummar Rao papped at airport
Farah Khan spotted while clicking photos with fans at Mumbai Airport
0:45
Farah Khan spotted while clicking photos with fans at Mumbai Airport
Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Hospitalised After Collapsing In Tihar Jail's Washroom
0:29
Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Hospitalised After Collapsing In Tihar Jail's Washroom
Delhi Police High level meeting regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament at headquarters
2:5
Delhi Police High level meeting regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament at headquarters

Trending Videos

0:40
Rakul Preet stuns paps with her summer look at Mumbai Airport
0:40
Mumbai: B-town hunk Rajkummar Rao papped at airport
0:45
Farah Khan spotted while clicking photos with fans at Mumbai Airport
0:29
Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Hospitalised After Collapsing In Tihar Jail's Washroom
2:5
Delhi Police High level meeting regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament at headquarters
new parliament building india,new Parliament building,new parliament building india update,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament building vijay chowk,new parliament building india video,Vijay Chowk,vijay chowk new parliament building,vijay chowk exclusive report,vijay chowk delhi,vijay chowk ground report,Zee News Ground Report,Zee News Exclusive,zee news exclusive live,zee news exclusive new parliament house,parliament controversy,breaking,Zee News,