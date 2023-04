videoDetails

Watch Exclusive visuals of SIT Team taking Atiq's Shooters from Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

The CJM court has approved the custody remand application of the accused in the murder of Atiq Ahmed. Security outside the court is very strong. Security was increased outside the court. RAF, PAC and police have been mobilized and the road in front of the court has been closed.