Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Asia Cup-2023, Player Out: Asia Cup is to start from today i.e. Wednesday 30th August. The first match of this continental cricket tournament between Pakistan and Nepal will be played in Multan. The Bangladeshi team suffered a big shock at the last moment before the start of the tournament. One match winner is out of the entire tournament. This time this tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in ODI format. SEE EXCLUSIVE PICTURE
