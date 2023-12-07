trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696133
Watch full video of Ramlala about Ayodhya visits

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: A grand temple of Ramlala is being built in Ayodhya. Preparations for the Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held on January 22 are also going on at a fast pace. Meanwhile, news is coming that Shri Ram is going to visit Ayodhya.
