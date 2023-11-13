trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687590
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Festivals of light was celebrated with high enthusiasm across India. Meanwhile, Amritsar Golden Temple was beautifully decorated with colorful lights on occasion of Diwali. Devotees came from far away places to take pleasure of beautiful creation.
Follow Us

All Videos

Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
Play Icon1:9
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
Play Icon3:24
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Play Icon3:9
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
Play Icon1:20
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) Falls To
Play Icon1:13
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) Falls To "Very Poor" Level Following Diwali Festivities

Trending Videos

Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
play icon1:9
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
play icon3:24
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
play icon3:9
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
play icon1:20
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) Falls To
play icon1:13
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) Falls To "Very Poor" Level Following Diwali Festivities
golden temple diwali,golden temple diwali 2023,golden temple diwali live,Diwali 2023,diwali 2023 golden temple,Golden Temple,diwali golden temple,Golden Temple Amritsar,golden temple diwali video,golden temple diwali night,golden temple diwali viral,Diwali,diwali in golden temple,diwali amritsar golden temple,diwali in amritsar golden temple,diwali celebration in golden temple,golden temple video,golden temple diwali pics,golden temple live diwali,Zee News,