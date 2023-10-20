trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677691
Watch how a Muslim girl gets excited on seeing Modi-Yogi

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
PM Modi Flags off Rapid Rail: Today India has got its first rapid rail. Today the country has got its first 'Namo Bharat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi and CM Yogi have done a road show. During this time, people had gathered to see PM Modi.
