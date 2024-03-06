NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch how PM Modi is travelling in underwater Metro with students

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates country's first underwater metro. After inauguration, PM Modi traveled in an underwater metro with school children. Kolkata's underwater metro has been built under Hooghly river. The metro has been built 32 meters below river bed.

All Videos

Dhananjay Singh gets big shock ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:15
Dhananjay Singh gets big shock ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal
Play Icon00:51
PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal
Super Tuesday' voting underway in America
Play Icon02:39
Super Tuesday' voting underway in America
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
Play Icon01:07
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
Play Icon00:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz

Trending Videos

Dhananjay Singh gets big shock ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon1:15
Dhananjay Singh gets big shock ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal
play icon0:51
PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal
Super Tuesday' voting underway in America
play icon2:39
Super Tuesday' voting underway in America
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
play icon1:7
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz