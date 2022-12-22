videoDetails

Watch: IAF’s Garud Commandos showcase their ability to counter Chinese aggression along LAC

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

Known for their elite combat capabilities and multi-tasking abilities, the Indian Air Force’s special unit Garud Commando Force has been deployed in high-altitude positions along the China border for specialist operations. They have been deployed on the Line of Actual Control since May 2020. The Garud special forces have proven their mettle in the terrorist operations in the Kashmir Valley and air base security.