Watch INDIA Alliance joint press conference

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
SP President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a joint press conference amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024. During the press conference, Akhilesh and Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on opposition and said, 'Strong people of BJP are stopping our people from filing nominations. They are scaring the election agents. BJP candidate in Hyderabad is seen lifting her burkha. In this situation, elections are being held through intimidation.We are fighting strongly. The alliance is ahead and the BJP is behind. We have given a lot to the country. Gandhi Nehru Ambedkar everyone contributed and talked about secularism and equality. These people are trying to change it. RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat said that if we come, we will change the Constitution.

