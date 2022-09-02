WATCH: Indian PM Modi commissions first home-built carrier - INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the southern port city of Kochi on 2 September. It is a culmination of 17 years of construction and tests as the country seeks to catch up with regional rival China and its far larger naval fleet

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

