NewsVideos

WATCH: Indian PM Modi commissions first home-built carrier - INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the southern port city of Kochi on 2 September. It is a culmination of 17 years of construction and tests as the country seeks to catch up with regional rival China and its far larger naval fleet

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the southern port city of Kochi on 2 September. It is a culmination of 17 years of construction and tests as the country seeks to catch up with regional rival China and its far larger naval fleet

All Videos

Desh Superfast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new Naval ensign
10:37
Desh Superfast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new Naval ensign
Speed News: PM Modi targets opposition parties
4:55
Speed News: PM Modi targets opposition parties
Bihar Politics : Will Kartik Kumar be arrested?
3:25
Bihar Politics : Will Kartik Kumar be arrested?
How popular is K-Pop in India? Let's here it from the idol itself...
How popular is K-Pop in India? Let's here it from the idol itself...
PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy
19:14
PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy

Trending Videos

10:37
Desh Superfast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new Naval ensign
4:55
Speed News: PM Modi targets opposition parties
3:25
Bihar Politics : Will Kartik Kumar be arrested?
How popular is K-Pop in India? Let's here it from the idol itself...
19:14
PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy