WATCH: Indian PM Modi commissions first home-built carrier - INS Vikrant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the southern port city of Kochi on 2 September. It is a culmination of 17 years of construction and tests as the country seeks to catch up with regional rival China and its far larger naval fleet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the southern port city of Kochi on 2 September. It is a culmination of 17 years of construction and tests as the country seeks to catch up with regional rival China and its far larger naval fleet