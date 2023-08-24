trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652910
Watch India's enthusiasm as Chandrayaan Lands on Moon

Aug 24, 2023
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Celebration: 41 days ago, Chandrayaan-3 started the Moon Mission, since then it has landed on the surface of the Moon today, crossing many important milestones. The last 19 minutes of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the moon were thrilling. Amidst all this, India is being praised all over the world.
Know What'll Chandrayaan-3 Do In The Next 14 Days On The Moon | S Somanath | Vikram | Pragyan Rover
Know What'll Chandrayaan-3 Do In The Next 14 Days On The Moon | S Somanath | Vikram | Pragyan Rover
“Very happy…” Project Director P Veeramuthuvel’s father gets emotional on Chandrayaan-3 landing
“Very happy…” Project Director P Veeramuthuvel’s father gets emotional on Chandrayaan-3 landing
Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan on the moon
Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan on the moon
Rover Pragyan's entry after Chandrayaan 3 Landing
Rover Pragyan's entry after Chandrayaan 3 Landing
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo

