Watch: India's G20 presidency begins, these will be India’s next steps?

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

India is all set to assume the presidency of the G-20 grouping starting from 1st December. G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. To mark the occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites carrying the G-20 logo will be lit up for seven days from December 1 to 7.