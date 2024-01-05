videoDetails

Watch Kalyan Singh Last Interview on Ram Mandir

| Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

Kalyan Singh Last Interview on Ram Mandir: In today's episode of Ram Ram in Ayodhya, we will show you the story of the hero of the Ram Mandir movement who gave up power for Shri Ram. The story of that fire brand leader of Hindutva who did not hesitate even to go to jail to fulfill his resolve to build the temple. The story of Babu ji i.e. former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh. Even though Kalyan Singh may not be among us today and may not have been able to see the construction of the temple with his own eyes, he left no stone unturned in the struggle for this temple. It was his dream to build a grand divine temple and now that dream is coming true. The whole country is remembering Kalyan Singh on his 92nd birth anniversary. On this occasion, we show you the last interview of Kalyan Singh on Ram Mandir. This interview took place just before the foundation stone of Ram temple. In which he had told in detail the entire story from the struggle for the temple to the success.