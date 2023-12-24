trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702356
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Terrorists have tried to spread terror in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists have shot dead a retired SP here.

All Videos

Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
Play Icon1:45
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Play Icon9:25
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR
Play Icon4:10
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR
Watch Top 25 News of the Day in Nonstop manner | 24th December 2023
Play Icon3:20
Watch Top 25 News of the Day in Nonstop manner | 24th December 2023
Government suspends wrestling association
Play Icon10:42
Government suspends wrestling association

Trending Videos

Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
play icon1:45
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
play icon9:25
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR
play icon4:10
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR
Watch Top 25 News of the Day in Nonstop manner | 24th December 2023
play icon3:20
Watch Top 25 News of the Day in Nonstop manner | 24th December 2023
Government suspends wrestling association
play icon10:42
Government suspends wrestling association
baramulla retired sp murder,baramulla news,retired ssp murdered in baramulla,Baramulla,Baramulla encounter,grenade attack in baramulla,Baramulla attack,Baramulla terror attack,Baramulla district,terror attack in baramulla,Baramulla terrorist attack,terrorist attack baramulla,baramulla encounter update,encounter in baramulla today,terrorists attack baramulla,terrorist attack in baramulla,terror attack in baramulla today,umesh pal murder case,