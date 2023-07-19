trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637552
WATCH: Man Beats Woman And Her Child In Mangolpuri, Delhi

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
A woman and her child were beaten by a man with a stick in Mangolpuri area of Delhi. The CCTV visuals of the brawl have surfaced. The brawl reportedly occurred on July 16.
