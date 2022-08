Watch: Multiple casualties as two planes collided mid-air in California

During an attempt to land, two planes collided mid-air in Northern California at a local airport on August 18. While the crash is being investigated, multiple casualties have been reported. Watch the video.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

