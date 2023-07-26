trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640518
Watch: Over 400 Cars Submerged In Greater Noida As Hindon Overflows

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
In a shocking video that has gone viral, over 400 cars are seen submerged up to their roofs in a yard in Greater Noida because of a rise in the water level of the Hindon river.
