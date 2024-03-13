NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch PM Modi Full Speech after he lays foundation stone of Semi Conductor Sector

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the semiconductor sector. After laying the foundation stone, PM Modi made huge statement on opposition over semiconductor sector. Know in detail in this report what PM Modi said over semiconductor sector.

