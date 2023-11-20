trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690313
Watch PM Modi Full speech from Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
PM Modi Rajasthan Speech: Only a few days are left for the assembly elections. Meanwhile, today PM Modi is on a tour of Rajasthan. Let us tell you that PM Modi will address public meetings in Pali, Hanumangarh, Bikaner. During this, he first reached Pali and addressed a public meeting. During the address, the PM said that BJP government is being formed in Rajasthan. Along with this, he has also fiercely targeted Congress.
