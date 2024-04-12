Advertisement
Watch PM Modi's address from Jammu Kashmir

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur today. During his speech, PM Modi talked about several important issues. Meanwhile, PM also gave a huge statement over Article 370.

