Watch PM Modi's full speech from Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Bihar's Hajipur amid fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. While addressing the public meeting, PM Modi has fiercely attacked the opposition. He said that 'lantern people have spread darkness' in Bihar.

