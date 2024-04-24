Advertisement
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
PM Modi addressed an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur. During the rally, PM Modi fiercely attacked Sonia Gandhi and said, 'She sheds tears when terrorists are killed.

