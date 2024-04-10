Advertisement
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
PM Modi Tamil Nadu Speech: Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, PM Narendra Modi made huge allegation on DMK and said, DMK makes people fight in the name of the party. Regarding region, religion and caste, DMK knows that the day people will understand the politics of divide and rule, DMK will not get a single vote.

