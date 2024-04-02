Advertisement
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Uttarakhand Rally

|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur. During his address, PM Modi enumerated the achievements of Uttarakhand. Know in detail in this report what PM Modi said while addressing election rally in Uttarakhand.

