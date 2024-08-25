Advertisement
Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen for the 113th time on Sunday (25 August) through the Mann Ki Baat program. During this, PM Modi said that today once again we will talk about the achievements of the country and the collective efforts of the people of the country. So much is happening in 21st century India, which is strengthening the foundation of developed India. On 23 August, the nation celebrated the first National Space Day, celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3.

