videoDetails

Watch Pm Narendra Modi Speech on Lok Sabha Session First Day

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: Before the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that today is a proud day. For the first time, swearing-in will take place in the new Parliament House. Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, he said that this is the second time in history that the public has given a government the opportunity to rule for the third time in a row. This opportunity has come after 60 years. If the public has taken such a decision, then it has approved the intentions of the government. It has approved its policies.