Watch: Police Arrest Three Hashim Baba Gang Members After Gunfire Encounter Near Gokalpuri Metro Station

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
An intense encounter broke out between Delhi Police and three sharpshooters associated with the Hashim Baba gang near Gokalpuri Metro Station in Delhi. More than two dozen bullets were exchanged during the firefight, resulting in injuries to the trio who were subsequently admitted to the hospital. The individuals were wanted in connection with the murder of Arbaaz in the Seelampur area on March 9.

